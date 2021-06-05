POCATELLO — One person was injured on Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on the city's north side, police said.
The 10 p.m. head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Pole Line Road near Eldredge Road involved a pickup truck and car.
The accident was caused by an adult male driver of one of the vehicles who was suffering from a medical issue, police said.
The adult male driver was injured in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police said he's expected to survive.
He will not face any charges for causing the crash, police said.
Pole Line Road was partially blocked for over an hour because of the collision.
Further information on the wreck including the names of those involved has not yet been released by Pocatello police.