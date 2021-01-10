POCATELLO — One person was injured in a two-car crash near New Horizon High School on Sunday night.
The wreck occurred around 8:20 p.m. on West Alameda Road between New Horizon and Pole Line Road.
The injured person was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The accident victim's name and condition have not yet been released.
As of 9 p.m. West Alameda Road in the area of the crash remained shut down by police.
Both cars were totaled in the crash.
