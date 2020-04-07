POCATELLO — An out-of-control SUV smashed into a parked vehicle at a local law office late Tuesday morning, sending the parked vehicle crashing into the building.
The only person injured during the 10:50 a.m. incident at the Echo Hawk & Olsen law firm, 505 Pershing Ave., was the woman who was driving the SUV that crashed into the parked vehicle, also an SUV.
The law office remained open for business following the collision, although the building suffered visible exterior and interior damage from the parked vehicle's impact.
Pocatello police said the adult female driver experienced a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of her SUV.
Following the incident, she was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.
Police are not releasing her name, though they did confirm she is a Pocatello resident.
It appeared that the woman's SUV as well as the parked SUV she struck were both totaled in the collision. The woman's SUV also struck a pickup truck that was parked at the law office, causing minor damage to that vehicle.
Neither of the parked vehicles was occupied at the time of the collision and the woman was the only occupant of her SUV, police said.
The woman's SUV also plowed into an unoccupied bench at a city bus stop in front of the law office before entering the parking lot.
Police said the woman will not be cited for the accident because a medical condition caused her to lose control of her vehicle.