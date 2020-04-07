POCATELLO — An out-of-control SUV smashed into a parked vehicle at a local law office late Tuesday morning, causing the parked vehicle to crash into the building.
It appears that the only person injured during the 10:50 a.m. incident at the Echo Hawk & Olsen law firm, 505 Pershing Ave., is the woman who was driving the SUV that crashed into the parked vehicle, also an SUV.
An update on the woman's condition was not immediately available. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday she was being treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. Her name has not been released.
A pickup truck that was parked at the law office was also struck by the woman's SUV.
Neither of the parked vehicles appears to have been occupied when struck and it appears that the woman was the only occupant of the SUV she was driving.
The woman's SUV also plowed into an unoccupied bench at a city bus stop in front of the law office before entering the parking lot.
The law office suffered visible damage to its exterior when struck by the parked SUV.
The crash is being investigated by Pocatello police who are expected to release additional information soon.
