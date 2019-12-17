One dog was killed and another dog was injured from separate mountain lion attacks that occurred Saturday and Sunday in the Ketchum area, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
A mountain lion reportedly killed a dog in Gimlet, located south of Ketchum, on Sunday night. The dog, which was a German shorthair, was confined within a fenced back yard, according to the department.
On Saturday night in west Ketchum, the department reported a homeowner let his Australian shepherd outside, and it had a chance encounter with a mountain lion on the porch. The dog was treated for injuries and remains in the care of a local veterinarian, according to a Fish and Game press release. The department said the front yard was not fenced.