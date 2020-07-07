On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a three-vehicle, fatality crash, at the intersection of US20 and US26, in Butte County, north of Atomic City.
Susan Coon, 59, of Arco, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on US20. William Mobley, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan eastbound on US20-26. Lawrence Clark, 55, of Pocatello, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima westbound on US20.
Clark had slowed down to make a left hand turn onto US26 from US20. Coon was traveling behind Clark, failed to slow down, and swerved into the left lane. Coon collided with the side of Clark's vehicle, spun clockwise, and was hit by Mobley in the eastbound lanes.
Coon succumbed to her injuries on scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Clark was transported to Portneuf Medical in Pocatello by Idaho National Laboratory ground ambulance. Mobley was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in Idaho Falls, by Idaho National Laboratory ground ambulance. All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The junction of US20 and US26 was blocked for approximately 4 hours.