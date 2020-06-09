On Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 3:40 P.M., the Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 20 at milepost 353, east of St. Anthony.
Scott M. Roper, 56, of Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Kenworth Tractor. Weyland B. Schenk Jr., 61, of Bridger, Montana, was driving a 2020 Kenworth. Adrian Mendez Gomez, 42, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Ford F150. Joseph W. Sturgeon, 73, of Melrose, Minnesota, was driving a 2009 Peterbuilt.
Roper was travelling westbound and crossed the center line. Schenk was travelling eastbound and was struck by Roper. Mendez Gomez was behind Roper and was struck by Schenk.
Roper returned to his lane, crossed the center line again and struck Sturgeon, who was travelling eastbound.
Roper and Sturgeon came to rest in the eastbound lane. Schenk came to rest in the westbound lane. Gomez Mendez came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Roper and Schenk were both wearing seatbelts.
Gomez Mendez was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Roper was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Department of Transportation, St. Anthony and Ashton ground ambulance, and Air Idaho.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 8 hours. The lanes are now open.