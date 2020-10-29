POCATELLO — One person is dead after a Thursday evening crash on Interstate 15 in south Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.
The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and involved a single sedan.
The car was traveling northbound when it left the freeway for unknown reasons and overturned.
State police confirmed that one person died in the crash but they would not yet provide further details such as the identity of the deceased.
The car rolled multiple times after leaving the interstate and eventually came to rest on its roof about 25 yards off the east side of the freeway.
The crash caused state police to shut down one lane of Interstate 15 northbound for over 30 minutes.
