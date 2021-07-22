A North Dakota man has died and four other people were injured in two separate wrecks on East Idaho freeways on Wednesday.
One man died and three others were injured in a wreck on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall early Wednesday evening and an alleged drunken driver was injured in a crash on Interstate 86 near American Falls Wednesday night.
Idaho State Police say Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota, has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being ejected from a pickup truck pulling an empty car-hauler trailer on Interstate 15.
The crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 85, police said.
Lane Walling, 23, of Williston, North Dakota, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup truck pulling an empty car-hauler trailer, according to police.
The front driver side tire of the pickup blew, causing the vehicle to veer into the median and roll, coming to rest on its side, police said.
Both Lane Walling and a passenger, Wyatt Walling, were ejected from the vehicle. Madison Mathews, 21, of Rexburg, and James Beard, 21, of Longview, Washington, were also passengers in the pickup but were not ejected.
None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Wyatt Walling was transported via helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, state police said.
Lane Walling, Mathews, and Beard were all transported by ground ambulance to PMC where they were treated and released.
The left northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. State police were assisted by Fort Hall EMS and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
Separately, Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, just east of American Falls around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Vince Littleman, 39, of Boise, was driving eastbound in a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right shoulder, rolling the vehicle, police said.
Littleman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported via ground ambulance to PMC. A condition update for Littleman was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
Littleman was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and cited for driving without a license in Power County following the crash.
He is due back in court on Aug. 2 for an arraignment hearing.
If convicted of the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Littleman faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.