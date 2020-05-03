One person died and five others suffered injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 30 between Lava Hot Springs and McCammon.
Several ambulances and an emergency helicopter responded to the 3:15 p.m. Sunday crash involving two SUVs on the highway near Topaz Road.
Authorities said the person who died in the wreck is a woman but they have not yet released her identity. She died at the scene.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reports that one person was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Four other people injured in the wreck were transported by ground ambulances to PMC. The names and conditions of those injured in the collision have not yet been released.
Highway 30 was shut down for several minutes when the emergency helicopter landed on the roadway to pick up the accident victim it airlifted to PMC. Idaho State Police said the westbound lanes of the highway remained closed as a result of the wreck until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The impact of the crash sent one of the SUVs careening off the highway and into an adjacent ravine. The other SUV remained on the roadway.
The Sheriff's Office said most of those injured in the crash had to be extricated from their wrecked vehicles by emergency personnel.
State police are investigating the wreck and are expected to release more information soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.