AMERICAN FALLS — Pocatello resident Dave Christensen started his Saturday jumpstarting his fishing boat and ended it by pocketing an extra $1,000 after he won the Big Fish Challenge during the Idaho Sport Fishing Tournament Derby held last weekend.
Christensen was one of several individuals who arrived at the American Falls Reservoir for a day of fishing and fun and walked away with cash prizes. But his lucky day initially started off with a bad battery.
“First thing this morning (it wouldn’t start),” he said. “Luckily, Brett Jones at Jones Sport Fishing gave us a jump at Willow Bay. And we had to call him again to come and jump us because we shut off the boat thinking it would start back up and, well, it didn’t.”
Yet for Christensen and his fishing buddies — including Pocatello local Josh Newsom and Newsom’s son, Grayson — their luck changed for the better that day.
Newsom tied for second place and received $250 while Grayson took home the second-place trophy for the children’s tournament.
Other winners include K.C. McCreery, who won $500 for the largest fish caught, Auro VaLai who tied for second place with Newsom and received $250, and Kaleb Hoover, who took home first in the children’s tournament.
Christensen already has a game plan for his first place cash prize — it’ll go toward new gear and a new fishing boat battery.
While this year’s attendance wasn’t as large as its first year due to the colder weather, organizer Nick Morrison said the event was still a success.
“I think for the weather, we were worried that we weren’t even going to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s a rain or shine deal, so we lucked out.”
Morrison also explained that this won’t be the last fishing tournament he holds this season. The next one will be held on May 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Falls Reservoir with the same cash prizes and qualifications to win — and he expects sunnier weather.
“It’s the weekend before Memorial Day,” he said. “So everybody’s itching to get out and get their boats and stuff out before they go camping.”
He wanted to thank the sponsors which include Devine Window Solutions & Sun Stoppers, Santico Excavation, Intermountain Self Storage, Contractor Sales, Mama Inez, Sandbaggers and R & J Auto Sales.
“They’ve been awesome,” he said. “They have helped with everything and it’s a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of effort, and a lot of money that goes into putting one of these things on.”
For anyone interested in signing up for the May 21 tournament, pre-registration is at Pocatello’s Sportsman’s Warehouse on May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interested fishers can also call 208-252-2363 to register.