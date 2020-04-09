A tractor-trailer and car collided on Highway 30 early Thursday evening between McCammon and Lava Hot Springs.
Authorities said the driver of the car was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello after suffering serious injuries in the 6 p.m. crash. The driver was the car's lone occupant and there were no other people injured in the wreck.
Highway 30 in the area of the crash was temporarily shut down so that the emergency helicopter could land on the road and pick up the accident victim for transport to PMC.
As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, state police said the highway's westbound lanes were being used for two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes remained shut down because of the crash.
Numerous emergency units from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Idaho State Police and the Pocatello Fire Department responded to the wreck.
The crash is being investigated by state police who are expected to release additional information soon.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.