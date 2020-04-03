Two Portneuf Medical Center nurses left Southeast Idaho on Thursday for New Jersey, where they'll spend the next two weeks supplementing the medical response in a national hotspot for COVID-19.
Jill McQuary and Brittiney Curzon will serve either at Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Cener or Pascack Valley Medical Center, which are both part of Ardent Health Services, which owns PMC in Pocatello.
Locally, Bannock County confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — on Friday. The case involves a man in his 60s who has been hospitalized and appears to be travel related, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
On Saturday Caribou County confirmed its first case of coronavirus — a woman in her 50s who's recovering at home. That case also seems to be travel related, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said.
Counting the two new cases, the eastern region of Idaho now has 30 people known to have contracted the coronavirus. None of those individuals have died.
Statewide, Idaho reported 122 new cases on Friday, bringing the Gem State's total infections to 1,013 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, according to a state website.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issued an "enhanced stay-at home order" on Friday, following confirmation of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The order requires residents to stay at home except when it's absolutely necessary.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order for residents — aside from essential business — on March 25, and also ordered businesses not deemed to offer essential services to temporarily close.
Furthermore, Lava Hot Springs has joined the long list of local governments to have declared emergencies, making a March 26 declaration.
The situation in Idaho, however, remains far better than regions such as New York and New Jersey, where community spread is rampant and health care providers are being overwhelmed.
“I feel we can bring some relief to their health care team,” Curzon said in a press release. “We have an opportunity to help save lives and to learn how to manage the challenges of treating large numbers of patients fighting the disease process of COVID-19.”
PMC noted the nurses face an "inherent risk of being on the front line of patient care" but will fill a critical need in New Jersey.
Curzon has been with PMC for 11 years, including seven years of working in intensive care. McQuary has worked with PMC's intensive care team for 13 years.
"New Jersey has been on the front lines for a while and I feel calm and hopeful that we will bring a sense of relief to tired nurses,” McQuary said. “When we return, we will follow Portneuf’s return to work policy and spend upward of 14 days in isolation before we return to our ICU.”
Amy Hemsley, director of critical care services with PMC, said six ICU nurses volunteered to help in New Jersey, and the hospital team opted to share two nurses.
“I felt very protective of my team and hesitated for just a moment before asking if anyone would be willing to spend up to two weeks at one of our sister hospitals in New Jersey in one of the hardest hit COVID areas of the country,” Hemsley acknowledged.
Hemsley continued, “Our appreciation and pride will be with them as they enter infection hotspots, care for infected patients, and courageously put themselves at higher risk in order to support those in need.”