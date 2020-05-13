POCATELLO, ID. – May 13, 2020 – ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25, today announced the opening of a new Small World Initiative (SWI) Lab at Pocatello High School. The new lab, made possible by a grant from ON Semiconductor, will help increase scientific literacy for students while helping to address the diminishing supply of effective antibiotics
SWI engages students from around the world to isolate bacteria from soil in local environments that could lead to novel antibiotics. Through student-driven experiments, students collect soil samples, isolate diverse bacteria, test the bacteria against clinically-relevant microorganisms, and characterize those showing inhibitory activity. As one of only two high schools internationally chosen in 2019-2020 to participate in the program, dozens of Pocatello High School students will have the opportunity to engage in original research opportunities through the SWI lab each year. In its first year, the program attracted 60 students with the intent to increase to as many as 80 next year.
“ON Semiconductor has made an outstanding opportunity possible for our learners,” said Maygan Layson, the Pocatello High School science teacher who teaches the class. “They are learning to love what science is truly about and I have the privilege of guiding them in that process. Our learners get the experience of working to make a difference in a real-world, scientific problem. I couldn't be more pleased to be involved with this program.”
“ON Semiconductor is excited to help bring an SWI lab to Pocatello High School,” said Ryan Cameron, vice president and general manager of industrial and offline power at ON Semiconductor. “With fewer than 40% of students currently intending to major in STEAM fields, we understand the need for and are happy to help provide relevant and engaging learning opportunities for these potential future scientists.”
ON Semiconductor’s dedication to corporate social responsibility includes a commitment to assist communities where the company does business in the areas of disaster relief, health, human services, and STEAM education. Through these initiatives, the company aims to create a relationship of mutual trust and respect with local communities, resulting in a more engaged workforce, greener communities and swift disaster relief efforts, as well as increased and more equitable access to education, health care services and basic human necessities.
School District 25 and ON Semiconductor plan to schedule an open house and ribbon cutting of the new lab at a later date. The public will be invited to join and tour the new lab.
To learn more about how the program came to Pocatello High School, read the blog: STEM Research – Simple Connections Lead to Magnificent Things.
For information about the ON Semiconductor grant application process, visit: https://www.onsemi.com/about/foundation