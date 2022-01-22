POCATELLO — All Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools were closed on Friday, marking what school officials believe is the first time in history the district has had to close its classrooms for lack of available teachers.
More than 100 of the district's 600-to-700 teachers were out for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, and that number increased as the week went on.
The district said it tried all week to fill in for absent teachers, moving around qualified staff as needed throughout the schools. But by Friday, the number of absences became too great to address, even with all hands on deck.
The district was recruiting substitutes district-wide, including the superintendent, directors and district coordinators, to fill in for sick teachers.
District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said that strategy allowed classrooms to stay staffed through Thursday, but administrators ultimately decided that an emergency closure was warranted on Friday to protect the health and safety of students and staff.
The school district said in a news release late Thursday that the more than 100 absences reported Tuesday accounted only for teachers, and that other departments, including transportation, were similarly impacted by COVID-19.
Mary Anne McGrory, president of the Pocatello Education Association, said while she believes the effort to keep in-person classes going by utilizing all available district staff was the right move, she isn't sure how sustainable or educationally effective it would be for both students and staff in the long run.
"I know that all of our staff is highly qualified, and on an average day, prepares exceptional lessons and experiences for the students, but I don't know that this system that we had was going to be sustainable and beneficial to students," McGrory said. "It's a hard situation, and it's made harder by the fact that we want to do what's best for the students at all times."
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Facer said while he's not certain, he believes it's highly unlikely that the district has ever had to close schools for a staffing shortage of this size in the past.
Facer said the number of teachers out for COVID-19 rose to about 110 on Thursday night, prompting the emergency closure. The school board was not directly involved in making the decision to close schools, according to Facer, and was notified about it after the decision was made.
The district plans to reopen classrooms on Monday if enough staff returns.
"We're waiting to see what happens," Facer said. "If on Sunday night we have a lot of teachers still out, they might have to keep schools closed."
Facer said he thinks closing schools was the right thing to do because it "gives the kids and the teachers an opportunity this weekend to kind of get back on their feet."
"Hopefully they'll be better off and able to return on Monday," he said.
The school district did not update its weekly COVID-19 case count on Friday because of the emergency closure. A notice on its website says that the count will be updated on Monday.
Across Southeast Idaho's eight counties on Friday, there were 3,678 active confirmed COVID-19 cases. Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 624 new cases on Friday. Twenty-one local people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
McGrory said she's thankful that the district decided to close schools as cases continued to increase and school staff were struggling to catch their breath.
"We are appreciative that the district is allowing us this day to rest and recenter ourselves and see where we are over the weekend," she said. "We truly appreciate the district prioritizing everyone's health and welfare."
McGrory said she's heard comments from the community that teachers aren't really sick, that the omicron variant surge is overblown, and that teachers just want remote classes so they can teach in their pajamas.
"There's been a lot of criticism that teachers just have a cold and everyone's overreacting to this new variant of COVID, but no one at all should ever have to go to work or school when they're sick," she said. "No teacher goes into the job wanting to not teach, but there's absolutely no point to (teaching while sick). If a person is too sick to teach or to learn, then they need to stay home. We don't want people coming to school and to work sick."
Whether Pocatello-Chubbuck schools will reopen on Monday remains to be seen. McGrory said she's hopeful the circumstances will improve.
"I hope that everyone has a chance to get some rest and we just hope that the district continues to monitor the situation each day," she said.