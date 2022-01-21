The spread of the omicron variant has caused a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho.
There were 3,462 new cases reported on Thursday alone across the state, according to Idaho's COVID information website. Of those cases, 224 were in eastern Idaho.
According to data from the state's website, Bonneville County has seen the second most number of cases for the past two weeks of any county in the state, just behind Canyon County. This week there were more than 1,000 new cases in Bonneville County. Bingham County also made it into the top five list for counties with the most cases.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of new daily cases in the region topped 700. The data indicates the virus is spreading faster than at any time since the pandemic began. For comparison, the daily case count peaked at 195 in 2021.
The spread of the omicron variant has yet to translate into an increase in deaths, however. Only two deaths were reported this week in eastern Idaho that were connected to the virus: a woman in her 70s in Bonneville County who died Tuesday, and a man in his 90s in Fremont County who died Thursday.
World Health Organization officials have long cited a lag between case counts and deaths, with changes in the death counts often trailing about two weeks behind the evolution of case counts, the Associated Press reports. But they have also noted that for several reasons — including rising vaccination rates in some places, and signs that omicron affects the nose and throat more than the lungs — omicron has not appeared as deadly as the delta variant that preceded it.
The omicron variant is known for having a high number of mutations. Though those mutations have helped the variant infect patients who have already been sick with COVID-19, they have also made it less effective at attacking patients' lungs. As a result, most patients have symptoms closer to those of a cold than more serious respiratory illnesses.
Reports released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found booster shots were effective at reducing the symptoms of the omicron variant and preventing hospitalizations.
There are 48 people hospitalized in eastern Idaho with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20 from a month ago.