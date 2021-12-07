A group of U.S. military veterans and service members lines up on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in Pocatello on Tuesday to honor those who lost their lives in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.
Candice Spector/Idaho State Journal
The Pocatello Honor Guard posts the colors prior to a ceremony on Tuesday to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Candice Spector/Idaho State Journal
Candice Spector/Idaho State Journal
The Bannock County Veterans Services hosts a scattering of the rose petals in Pocatello on Tuesday to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Candice Spector/Idaho State Journal
POCATELLO — Eighty years following the deadly attack on the U.S. Naval base in Pearl Harbor in 1941, the Bannock County Veterans Services marked the somber anniversary on Tuesday by reviving an old Pocatello tradition to honor those who lost their lives.
The tradition, tossing flower petals from a bridge into the Portneuf River, died in 2013 with its creator, Christopher “Chris” Harame, a Pocatello native and a retired member of the U.S. Navy who was aboard the USS Detroit during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
Harame and his wife, Cusine Zaccardi, would wear Hawaiian shirts as they sprinkled the petals into the river once a year from the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in Pocatello. The tradition was their way of honoring the 2,403 service members and civilians killed in the attack, though it faded away when Harame died after battling a long-term illness.
Dozens of veterans, local politicians and community members came to the bridge on West Fremont Street on Tuesday morning to resurrect the tradition and be part of the ceremony.
The Rev. Jim Jones, a Navy veteran and friend of Harame, delivered a speech ahead of the petal toss that recounted the events of that day and mentioned, specifically, the Idahoans who died in the attack.
Jones said that aboard the USS Arizona, where 1,117 crew members died in a bomb explosion, there were 11 people from Idaho who died among them.
Jason Dixon, a military veteran and current Bannock County clerk, was also there on Tuesday and opened the ceremony. Dixon said it was “very touching to see so many men in their uniforms, ready to honor these people.”
"Eighty years ago today, young men woke up and were just going to go about a normal day of maintenance and relaxation until evil came into their lives," Dixon said. "On that day, there were acts of heroism from people who were sacrificing their lives on the many, many ships and many, many areas that were under attack."
A group of eight U.S. military service members and veterans lined up to scatter flower petals into the river, sending them floating away in the water as a symbol of gratitude for the sacrifice of the fallen civilians and service members on that day.