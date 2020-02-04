POCATELLO — Gate City area residents who use the Wells Fargo Bank on South Main Street in Pocatello will likely be met with disappointment later this spring as the branch is expected to permanently close.
Wells Fargo Bank regional spokesperson Julie Fogerson told the Journal in a Tuesday email that a decrease in foot traffic at the brick and mortar Wells Fargo Bank building at 333 S. Main St. in Old Town Pocatello was the primary driver for the company’s decision to close the branch, which takes effect May 13.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Fogerson wrote. “We continually evaluate our branch network and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansions and consolidations. While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”
Fogerson said that customers can continue using the Old Town Pocatello Wells Fargo Bank branch up until May 13, adding that the branches at 950 Yellowstone Avenue near Winco and 4195 Yellowstone Avenue near the Pine Ridge Mall will remain open.
“Customer accounts will not be impacted, and there are two branches nearby,” Fogerson wrote. “The closest branch is on Yellowstone, approximately one mile away. That branch has all of the services offered at (the Old Town Pocatello) branch, as well as additional hours. The second branch is also located on Yellowstone, approximately two miles away.”
Stephanie Palagi, the executive director of Old Town Pocatello Inc. and the Historic Old Town Pocatello Foundation, told the Journal Tuesday she was unaware of the branch’s pending closure, but declined to comment further on the company’s decision.
Fogerson said that no matter how customers choose to use Wells Fargo, it is their goal to make their banking as easy as possible.
“In addition to the two branch locations named above, Wells Fargo offers many other convenient ways to bank,” Fogerson wrote, adding that customers can contact the bank by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by mail or online at wellsfargo.com and via Wells Fargo Mobile, which allows access to accounts and making payments through mobile apps, by text message or through a mobile browser at wellsfargo.com/mobile.
While the decision to close the bank branch was not an easy one to make, Fogerson said the bank’s fraudulent account scandal that remains ongoing and originally surfaced in 2016 was not a part of the decision.
The Wells Fargo account fraud scandal is an ongoing controversy brought about by the creation of millions of fraudulent savings and checking accounts on behalf of Wells Fargo clients without their consent.
News of the fraud became widely known in late 2016 after various regulatory bodies, including the United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the company a combined $185 million as a result of the illegal activity. The company has faced, and faces, additional civil and criminal suits reaching an estimated $2.7 billion by the end of 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
“The closure is unrelated,” Fogerson wrote when asked how the ongoing controversy affected the decision to close the South Main Street branch. “In general, we’ve seen customer traffic decline over the past few years as a result of more customers choosing digital options for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.
Though Wells Fargo is making strides in its process of ensuring another fraudulent scandal doesn’t occur, the Federal Reserve, which oversees Wells Fargo, has still shackled the company from future expansions.
According to Marketwatch.com, The Federal Reserve announced in February 2018, “that it was forcing Wells Fargo to oust board members and limit its growth, responding to a wave of abuses that include opening accounts for customers who didn’t request them.”
Fogerson said the company has put transparency and its transformation at the forefront, and remains committed to providing the best possible experience for its customers.
“Wells Fargo continues to transform as we work to become the most customer-focused, efficient and innovative Wells Fargo ever,” Fogerson wrote. “We are committed to transparency as we examine our company, fix the issues we find and make things right. We have made significant strides since 2016: We are simpler and less complex, and we have made fundamental changes to the way we approach risk management. Although there is more work to do, our progress is real and continuing.”