POCATELLO — With so many new things happening in the city's downtown area, Stephanie Palagi and her board members have concluded the name Old Town Pocatello is no longer a good fit.
Henceforth, Old Town Pocatello will be known as Historic Downtown Pocatello. An extensive rebranding campaign — which will include a new billboard, a new mobile app, a social media initiative, paid advertising and a tour of historic neon signs — has been organized to raise awareness about the name change.
"For a number of years, we’ve worked to really articulate that old is charming and antique and vibrant and all of the things that our downtown is, and old just wasn’t the right word," said Palagi, executive director of the entity formerly known as Old Town Pocatello.
Downtown, by contrast, remains as accurate a moniker today for the city's original business district as it was during Pocatello's early years, she said.
Palagi said surveys conducted by her organization confirm there's broad community support for the name change, with 90 percent of respondents viewing it positively.
Palagi explained the boards of directors of the organization's foundation and business improvement district voted back in January to implement the change. Their plans to formally unveil the name and new logos during the First Friday Art Walk during May were dashed, however, by COVID-19.
Palagi wanted to avoid unveiling the new name when businesses were still seeking to adjust to life amid a pandemic. Furthermore, she said her organization took a financial hit due to the cancellation of some of its major fundraisers. More recently, she said events have begun to return, which should boost Historic Downtown Pocatello's ability to fund marketing and advertising efforts associated with the name change.
She said her organization hosted its annual pumpkin festival on Saturday and will start Haunted History Tours on Friday. She said a Christmas parade is also planned.
Palagi said her organization has a new parent logo bearing the words Historic Downtown Pocatello below a blue lamppost and four colored triangles — representing shopping, dining, arts and events available in the downtown area. The logo will be featured on T-shirts and stickers to be given away during a community trick-or-treating event planned for Oct. 30. Participants will be asked to drive through Union Pacific parking lot and collect treats to maintain social distancing.
To ease the transition, Palagi said the organization has been using the terms "downtown" and "Old Town" interchangeably in its literature during recent months. Furthermore, the organization has been using a hybrid logo recently featuring both names.
Palagi has planned a billboard to be posted across from the Bannock County Courthouse to promote the new name.
"By rebranding and changing from Old Town to Historic Downtown Pocatello we're really reflecting more of the vibrant, eclectic excitement that's happening downtown," Palagi said. "Being downtown is trendy. Being downtown is where people want to be and where people want to live."
Palagi said artwork is on the rise downtown, where artists have painted murals in the underpass tunnels and on an art wall in an alleyway. Off the Rails Brewery recently opened on Main Street, and another microbrewery, Star Route Brewery, is scheduled to open soon, with a 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio. A new restaurant featuring bacon in every menu item opened recently, and Five Star Properties has purchased the former Brokerage building to remodel as its new location.
"We have in the midst of a really difficult time continued to open new businesses, seen buildings sell and now new owners coming into the area," Palagi said.
Historic Downtown Pocatello will soon release a new mobile app, which allows users to access information about attractions, eateries and events at downtown areas throughout the country.
New social media pages on Facebook and Instagram will highlight the downtown nightlife, including happenings and events at bars and restaurants. A special neon logo for the nightlife page has been created, symbolic of the neon signs that illuminate Historic Downtown Pocatello at night.
Finally, a new web page, historicdowntownpocatello.com, will be launched.