POCATELLO — The San Francisco-based clothing and accessories retailer Old Navy is planning to open a local store at the former Staples location in the city’s north side in February of 2022, company officials said.
Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy, filed a building permit with the city on Oct. 28 to renovate the vacant former office supply shop at 1710 Hurley Drive.
The company has hired Gray West Construction Inc., based in Anaheim, California, as its general contractor and BRP Architecture, based in Overland Park, Kansas, for design work.
Old Navy has posted an online help wanted advertisement for the new store within the Pocatello Square shopping center, where Ross Dress for Less and Bed Bath and Beyond are already located.
The advertisement does not say when the Pocatello Old Navy will open or how many people it will employ. The former Staples location appears to already be undergoing an extensive remodel.
According to the building permit application, the company intends to invest $720,295 in commercial construction and will improve 15,072 square feet of space within the 20,393-square-foot facility. The building is located on 9.08 acres.
Officials with the general contractor and architect could not be reached for comment.
Officials with Gap Inc. issued a statement in response to a request for an interview: "I can confirm that Old Navy will open in February of 2022 at 1710 Hurley Drive."
An official representing the owner of the building, Pocatello Square LLC based in San Diego, declined to comment.