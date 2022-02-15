The Old Navy store in Pocatello is opening on Wednesday after months of anticipation from local shoppers.
While the store at the Pocatello Square shopping center on the city's north side will open its doors for the first time at noon on Wednesday, its grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, Feb. 19.
Employees at the Pocatello Old Navy on Tuesday were hustling to get the store ready for its debut, with manikins in the window ready to be dressed and fresh blue paint on the storefront's sign awaiting the famous Old Navy logo.
A spokesperson for Old Navy said the company is excited to be opening a location in Pocatello. The new shop is one of a handful already in Idaho.
"Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online but haven’t had access to a local store," Old Navy said in an email. "Last year, the brand opened approximately 42 new company-owned store locations in smaller markets, with approximately 29 more stores planned for this year."
The new Pocatello store will employ 30 to 50 people, Old Navy said.
Old Navy joins other retailers at Pocatello Square, including Ross Dress for Less, DICK's Sporting Goods, PetSmart and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.