A line formed outside the Old Navy in Pocatello on Wednesday as shoppers awaited the opening of the newest addition to the Gate City's retail scene.
The shop opened its doors for the first time at noon on Wednesday after months of construction and preparation. There was an initial rush and then a steady flow of customers throughout the day, said Kari Merrill, the store's general manager.
"It's already been really, really busy and we're expecting Saturday to be even busier because it's Saturday and we'll have our grand opening," Merrill said. "There are going to be a lot of people, but we're excited. I love it."
Old Navy's grand opening event is Saturday. Merrill said while there aren't any grand opening-specific sales that will be offered, there will be plenty of excitement in the store, as well as all the latest Old Navy clothing and goods to browse.
Merrill has been involved in the process of opening Old Navy in Pocatello since November as the project started taking shape. She said it feels "surreal" that the store has finally opened.
"I feel like I'm floating in a dream because I never thought this day was going to come and now it's here," she said. "When we opened our doors, people were clapping and came in really, really excited. It's a pretty big event and everybody seems happy to come in and see our beautiful store."
The store is fully staffed with about 40 employees, but Merrill said they're always taking applications if anyone is interested in joining the Old Navy team.
For now, though, the store is officially open, and Merrill said Old Navy looks forward to being part of the community while allowing Pocatello shoppers to stay local instead of having to drive to Idaho Falls to find an Old Navy store.
"We look forward to being a part of the community," she said. "Old Navy has really, really great community ties, so we look forward to establishing those connections in the community here. We are super excited about that."