The Pocatello-Chubbuck area retail scene is changing, with one large retailer closing its doors at the end of February while two other businesses celebrate new ventures in the community.
The C-A-L Ranch store in Chubbuck, which unofficially opened its new location in the former Shopko space at Pine Ridge Mall on Jan. 17, will have a grand opening event on Feb. 3. Old Navy, going in where the Staples store used to be on Hurley Drive in Pocatello, is expected to open on Feb. 1.
An employee at the new C-A-L Ranch store said the shop hasn't been super busy yet but that people are starting to catch on to the new location.
The Idaho Falls-based company first established a Gate City store in 1967, the same year it expanded into Burley and Blackfoot. Before moving to its newly opened location in Chubbuck, the store had previously occupied the former Macy’s storefront in the Pine Ridge Mall since September 2014.
The store employees at C-A-L Ranch on Tuesday declined to comment on what shoppers can expect during the grand opening event, and a store spokesperson did not respond to inquiries by press time on Tuesday.
As for the Old Navy store in Pocatello, it's in its merchandising phase, according to spokesperson Darren Puetz. The shop is getting stocked with goods, and displays are going up in preparation for its opening next Tuesday.
While C-A-L Ranch and Old Navy are newly opening up in the area, the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Pocatello, which is one of 37 locations shuttering its doors nationwide, is expected to be closed by the end of February.
A manager at the Pocatello Bed Bath & Beyond said she couldn't provide the exact date the store will close. But the impending closure is becoming more apparent as store-closing discounts offered in recent days continue to help empty the shelves inside the shop.
The opening and closing of major retailers in the area is indicative of a retail scene that's changing to reflect the changing needs and wants of locals.
It remains to be seen what will replace Bed Bath & Beyond after it's emptied out, but whatever it is will join neighboring large retailers Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.