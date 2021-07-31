Local officials are urging people to get their vaccinations and wear masks in public again as coronavirus cases dramatically increase.
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, says they’ve seen an increase in cases in recent weeks. They had a total of 25 cases during the last week of June. That number rose to 125 between July 20 and July 26.
“That’s a pretty significant increase,” Mann said.
There were 198 active cases in southeastern Idaho as of Friday.
While Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties were still listed as having minimal spread of COVID-19, Mann says the delta variant — believed to be as infectious as chicken pox and have the potential to lead to serious health outcomes — is here and numbers could continue to increase, especially if people don’t take precautions.
“I know everyone is tired of this, but we’re not out of this yet,” Mann said, adding that people should continue washing their hands, staying home when they’re sick, keeping six feet away from others and wearing masks. “All the precautions people have been following over the last 18 months are still important.”
She also urges people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I can’t overemphasize the importance of getting a safe and effective vaccine,” Mann said. “It’s going to be critically important in the coming weeks and months.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced that even fully vaccinated people in coronavirus hotspots should resume wearing masks indoors in public.
The change — which came as the delta variant was fueling a surge of new coronavirus cases among unvaccinated people — broke with the health agency’s guidance from two months ago that said inoculated people could ditch masks.
The new approach to masking is now piecemeal, or area by area. All people should wear masks in public indoor places in areas with substantial to high transmission, the CDC said. That’s the case in 27 of Idaho’s 44 counties, the Post Register found in a review of CDC data. Roughly 89% of Idahoans live in communities where masks should be worn again, the Post Register found.
“The Delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a Tuesday news conference, according to the New York Times.
In a statement, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said it was concerned about rising cases and hospitalizations in Idaho and throughout the U.S. “as the pandemic continues to evolve.”
“We know the delta variant is in Idaho, and spreading. Masks have been shown to reduce spread of COVID-19, and masks remain an important tool in combating spread of the virus. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and to wear masks wherever appropriate, but we also recognize that both of those are individual choices,” said state health department spokesman Zachary Clark. “We hope Idahoans will choose to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated and following the recommended guidance. Only if more people get vaccinated will we be able to stay ahead of changes in the virus.”
Based on guidance from the CDC and Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Pocatello officials announced Wednesday that city employees and citizens are once again required to wear masks when they’re visiting city facilities or participating in indoor programs and activities. They’re also still required to wear them on Pocatello Regional Transit buses and at the airport.
Citizens participating in city-sponsored programs and activities outdoors don’t have to wear masks, but officials still encourage them to maintain a six-foot distance from others, according to a news release.
The Fort Hall Business Council is also mandating masks for everyone visiting public places and businesses on the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a news release issued Friday, which adds that those who don’t comply can be trespassed.
People don’t need to wear masks when they are eating or drinking or if they’re in private vehicles, residences, individual business offices or hotel rooms, according to the news release. There are also exemptions for those under the age of 2 and those who have trouble breathing and can’t remove their mask without assistance.
As part of its updated guidance, the CDC is recommending that K-12 schools use masks this year regardless of vaccination status.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is currently planning to make masks optional; however, the school board can require them if widespread or rapid transmission occurs, according to the draft of the district's roadmap for the upcoming school year.
The district is seeking input on the draft that’s available at https://bit.ly/2WFuK0k.
Idaho State University has not issued a campus-wide mask mandate, but is urging people to wear them.
“To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, Idaho State is strongly advising all members of our campus community––regardless of vaccination status––to wear a mask when indoors on our campuses unless alone in your private office or workspace,” according to a letter from ISU president Keven Satterlee. “Additionally, masks will be required for employees and adult visitors to the Early Learning Center, on-campus food service employees, and in our medical clinics.”
Satterlee is also encouraging the campus community to get vaccinated as it’s the “most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote in his letter.
Stuart Summers, associate vice president of ISU’s Marketing, Communications, and Strategic Initiatives, says their campus medical experts, Health Committee and Roaring Back Committee are continuing to monitor the local situation, evaluate data and review guidance.
“We plan to communicate additional guidance for the fall semester as it draws closer,” he wrote in an email response to the Journal.