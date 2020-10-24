Health and government officials are urging the public to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to surge.
Idaho recently reported its largest coronavirus spike to date with new cases increasing by 46.5 percent over the past two weeks.
The state is sixth in the nation for new cases per capita, with a positivity rate of just over 15 percent.
The United States is also approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases.
The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a lockdown at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota, a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.
“We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds,” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene. “Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.”
In Twin Falls, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center said it would no longer accept children because it is overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Except for newborns, all under age 18 will be sent 128 miles away in Boise.
The seven-day rolling average for new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 61,140 Thursday, compared with 44,647 two weeks ago. The record was reached July 22 when the rolling average was 67,293 in the midst of a summer outbreak driven largely by surges of the virus in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.
The U.S. recorded 71,671 new cases Thursday, with several states setting records across the Midwest and West.
Utah’s Gov. Gary Herbert proclaimed Friday to be “a record day for Utah — but not a good one” as COVID-19 cases reached an all-time high for the state.
“Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all COVID and non-COVID patients who need it,” he said. “But today we stand on the brink. If Utahans do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our healthcare providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it.”
Locally, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) officials reported 783 confirmed and probable cases between Oct. 16 and 23.
“It was a big week for us for COVID cases,” said Tracy McCulloch, spokesperson for the health district, adding that that’s the highest number they’ve had to date.
And that was just the cases in the southeastern Idaho district.
Throughout all of Eastern Idaho, there was a combined 2,249 new and probable cases and at least 15 deaths.
After months of wearing masks and social distancing, McCulloch believes people are getting tired of following health guidelines and may no longer be doing so. And that is likely driving the increase in cases.
She urges people to continue taking preventive measures.
“Please, just follow the guidance,” she said. “Continue wearing cloth face coverings, six feet social distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick,” she said, adding that that’s the best way to reduce the virus’ spread.
McCulloch worries that local hospitals will become overwhelmed if cases continue to increase.
Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello was treating an average of eight COVID-19 patients a day in August, but that number has since tripled, climbing to 25-plus.
Mary Keating, the hospital’s director of marketing, said flu season is typically their busiest time of year, and their census is already running higher than usual. Their ICU is reaching 70 to 85 percent capacity due to COVID-19 and other health concerns.
Keating says the hospital is well prepared and has a surge plan in place to manage an increase in patients. But they need the public to continue doing their part to slow the spread of the virus by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She also recommends getting a flu shot this year.
“We can manage all of this as a region, but it takes all of us to manage it,” she said.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Idaho Public Health District reported 44 residents in the district were hospitalized due to COVID-19, which was their highest number to date.
Seven of the eight counties in that district were under orders to wear face masks and follow other restrictions.
EIPH lists Lemhi and Madison counties as high risk, and Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton counties as moderate risk. Only Clark County is considered to have minimal risk.
SIPH lists Butte, Franklin and Power counties as high risk, while Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou are considered moderate and Oneida is minimal. None of the counties in that health district are ranked critical yet.
But South Central Public Health District lists multiple counties in the critical risk category, including Minidoka.
The Times-News newspaper in Twin Falls reports that Minidoka schools are taking a two week break starting Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
And numbers could continue to increase as the holidays draw closer and people become more tempted to gather.
SIPH officials issued a news release this week encouraging people to plan a fun, but also safe, Halloween.
“Any way you look at it, Halloween will feel a little different this year” Maggie Mann, SIPH’s Public Health director, said in a news release. “From a public health viewpoint, adopting safer ways to celebrate is more likely to ensure that Oct. 31 is still festive and fun, but not a day of superspreading events.”
SIPH suggests people set up a station with individually bagged treats that kids can pick up, and to give treats outdoors if possible. They also encourage people to wear a cloth mask as part of their costume.
“However, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask,” the news release states, adding that doing so could make breathing more difficult.
SIPH also recommends that people participate in lower-risk activities, like carving pumpkins or holding a movie night — things that can be done with just household members or with friends and neighbors if held outside.
Other ideas include organizing a costume parade or contest that allows people to show off their costumes while staying socially distanced, going on a one-way walk through a corn maze or haunted forest, or visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard.
“Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins, or apples,” the news release states.