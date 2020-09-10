Fire officials seek the public’s help for leads about who caused the Wild Mountain Fire that started just after midnight on Sunday on U.S. Forest Service lands near the Gibson Jack trailhead, according to a news release from the Forest Service.
“We know this fire was human caused,” said Kim Obele, Westside District Ranger. “While we were very fortunate that no lives or homes were lost, this was still a costly and unnecessary wildfire.”
After it started the fire backed downhill toward homes along the Gibson Jack Road area south of Pocatello.
That forced residents to evacuate their homes in the area of the Gibson Jack and Wildhorse housing subdivision.
The wildfire was quickly contained at 19 acres burned, according to the news release.
But the blaze destroyed a fire truck that responded to fight the fire, according to the news release.
The fire engine got high-centered on difficult terrain and was eventually burned over by the fire.
But no one was hurt.
The Gibson Jack area is a popular site for recreation, being just off the Bannock Highway near the Juniper Hills Country Club.
The news release notes that the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is still under Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Warmer weekend temperatures, high winds, dry fuels and the difficulty of getting firefighting resources due to intense fire activity nationwide all contribute to the decision to remain under fire restrictions, according to the news release.
The release says anyone who has information about who caused the Wild Mountain Fire can contact U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer Jay Youngblood at 208-313-7739.
Or informants can email what they know to gerald.youngblood@usda.gov.