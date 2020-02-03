POCATELLO — A few people have contacted Southeastern Idaho Public Health in a panic recently, mistakenly fearing they somehow contracted the new strain of coronavirus that originated in China and has been making global headlines.
District Director Maggie Mann explained callers who been tested for upper respiratory ailments have been shocked recently upon receiving results confirming they have a coronavirus — though it really should be no cause for alarm.
As Mann explained, coronavirus is a broad family of ailments, some of which are common and can cause mild illnesses such as the cold. Mann said coronaviruses are included in a panel of very common tests for people with upper respiratory symptoms.
"At this point unless you've traveled to China, we're probably not talking about the new strain, which is causing more serious illness," Mann said.
The body of knowledge on the new 2019 novel coronavirus strain is rapidly evolving. Thus far, officials say 260 reports have been referred for investigation throughout the U.S., with 11 of those cases testing positive and 167 of them testing negative. Another 82 cases are still pending.
The new coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, where many of the patients had a link to a large seafood market, suggesting an animal-to-person spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath have appeared in two to 14 days after exposure. Some patients have had minimal symptoms while others have been extremely ill or died, mostly of underlying conditions.
Jeff Doerr, an epidemiologist with Public Health, said the new strain is easy to distinguish in testing from other strains, and officials have commonly tested for four coronavirus strains. He advises health care providers to make it clear to patients receiving test results that they likely don't have the coronavirus that's been dominating the news lately.
"They hear coronavirus and it's like, 'Oh, no!'" Doerr said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared the novel strain of coronavirus to be a nationwide public health emergency but also emphasizes that the risk to the general public is still low. The CDC has recommended that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to China. Furthermore, Chinese officials have closed transport within and out of Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province.
First-responders with the Pocatello Fire Department have started a new screening policy, in accordance with CDC guidelines, when assisting people with respiratory ailments. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations for the department, said local emergency medical personnel are asking people with a runny nose, cough, headaches or sore throat if they've had any exposure with anyone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus strain or if they've traveled to China recently, especially in the Hubei province.
"This is the time of year when we do see a lot of respiratory illness anyway. We're still including that extra screening," O'Hearn said.
O'Hearn said the department has been circulating CDC guidelines to local emergency crews and discussing the issue, in addition to making sure it has adequate stocks of hepa filter masks and other respiratory protective personal equipment.
He said his department plans to communicate with Portneuf Medical Center if a sick person is determined to be at risk through a screening.
Doctor Dan Snell, chief medical officer at PMC, said the hospital will isolate and test anyone confirmed to be sick who has been exposed to a known infected person or traveled to a high-risk area.
Snell said PMC's infection preventionist has been monitoring the situation daily, and staff have been in communication with their corporate office in Nashville, Tennessess, receiving daily updates.
"The risk of of having an exposure in Pocatello is pretty small at this point," Snell said.