POCATELLO — The concept of building a locally based rail port to open Asian export markets to landlocked Idaho farmers was first proposed two and a half years ago during an informal meeting at the Great Western Malting Plant.
Former Bannock Development President and CEO John Regetz and his staff invited officials with the Salt Lake City-based transportation and logistics company Savage for a brainstorming session.
On Wednesday morning, Gov. Brad Little, state and local leaders, agricultural officials and other dignitaries joined the Savage team in celebrating the grand opening of that rail port, located on the railroad tracks adjacent to the malting plant.
Brig Skoy, with Savage, said officials with Great Western and Driscoll Top Hay, located at the Pocatello Regional Airport, also took part in the dialogue about improving local export opportunities. The local leaders urged Savage to consider building a Pocatello intermodal facility, where empty rail shipping containers could be filled with regional agricultural commodities and transported expeditiously to Washington ocean ports.
"I took that to Union Pacific and the rest is history," Skoy said. "There are a lot of empty containers moving from Chicago in the center of the country back to ports on the West Coast to get back to Asia."
The facility has been loading about 30 containers per day for rail transport since June and aims to soon ramp up to shipping 350 to 400 containers per week. The trains make a single stop to change staff and take about two and half days to reach a port.
"Exporting air and empty containers is unacceptable to me. ... I want to see ag products in those empty containers," said Don Meyer, managing member of the Northwest Seaport Alliance.
Meyer was raised on a farm, and he believes the Pocatello rail port will help "make certain (Idaho) ag products have competitive capability."
Dirk Driscoll, with Driscoll Top Hay, said his company sends about 80 containers of top-grade hay per week to Washington ports for export to China. All of those containers were previously trucked to Salt Lake City for export.
"It has right out of the chute in these last couple of months significantly impacted our bottom line already in transportation costs," Driscoll said of the local intermodal facility, adding it's also a safer option because it takes traffic off of highways.
Driscoll said his staff left the initial meeting with Savage at Great Western encouraged, explaining, "We needed that kind of help."
Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Casey Chumrau believes the port will create new opportunities for Idaho grain farmers to ship soft white wheat to Asian markets.
Rockland Valley dry-land wheat farmer Cory Kress added, "The more options we have to get wheat out of Southern Idaho the better, and this is a method I think is being underutilized in America in general. How many containers are leaving here empty?"
The new facility should also provide a significant boost to the local economy, explained Mayor Brian Blad.
"This will absolutely change the way industry does business in our region. There’s no question as we talk to different partners they have the opportunity to double in size now," Blad said. "It saves a lot in travel. I think of the carbon footprint that is being saved and the vehicles and the truck traffic that will no longer be going to Salt Lake or to Boise or places like that. We can bring it right here and that's very exciting."
Savage is leasing 27 acres from Union Pacific and has additional space to the east and north for expansion during the project's eventual second phase. The tracks Savage is using were pre-existing but weren't in service. The facility includes equipment for stacking containers, which weigh roughly 65,000 pounds when filled, and three rail spurs that are open on both ends so UP can drop off cars from either direction.
"I'm an ag guy and Pocatello has such a great history with the railroad. ... This is such a great opportunity to take that culture and that history and move it into the 21st century," Gov. Brad Little said.
Little emphasized that a shortage of transportation options has long been a problem for Idaho farmers seeking to move commodities at harvest time and "this is on of the big steps in getting that resolved."
"It moves our farm families from Idaho closer to the ultimate consumer efficiently and safely, taking competition off of the roads that we all use," Little said. "The minute you take a farm at Aberdeen and move that grower's commodity closer to either a national market, or an international market in this case, it makes farming more profitable and sustainable. Idaho is an isolated state."
Nathan Anderson, Union Pacific's senior director of public affairs, said his company invested $40 million in 2020 to improve Idaho's transportation infrastructure and lauds such private efforts to bolster the state's transportation network.
Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry explained the company's Idaho ties date back to 1946, when the company was founded by Kenneth Savage after he returned from World War II. He and his brothers started hauling loads of goods with a single truck, making trips to Idaho to cut timbers for sale in Utah.
The company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, now has 200 locations throughout the world and employs 4,500 workers. Five full-time workers now staff the Pocatello facility, which plans to eventually ramp up to a seven-person crew.
Aubry said the rail port should lead to new partnerships between Savage and other companies, as well as new business opportunities in general.
"This rail port brings Idaho families and Idaho businesses closer to their markets," Aubry said. "When you think about running that number of trucks to Salt Lake ... this is going to be safer and it's going to be more environmentally friendly.
"This is something we're going to do that is going to be safer and open markets for this community."