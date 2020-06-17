POCATELLO — Local leaders are mulling a new tax increment financing district to entice development within an underutilized stretch of South Fifth Avenue.
"This area has been talked about for a TIF district for 20 years," said Mayor Brian Blad. "I would absolutely love to see a TIF district there. ... It would make the city better."
Pocatello Development Authority, which administers the community's TIF districts, voted Wednesday morning to hire someone to conduct a study into the feasibility of a new TIF, the ideal size, how it should be configured and whether or not it would generate a sufficient tax increment to cover investments in infrastructure.
TIF districts are the primary tool available to help Idaho communities attract economic development. The TIF was initially requested in November by Tanner Hernandez, who runs Prime Time Auctions at 3400 S. Fifth Ave., and Doug Meldrum, with Maverik in Salt Lake City.
Meldrum would like to develop a Maverik convenience store on South Fifth Avenue near Exit 67 of Interstate 15. It would include 27 fueling stations, seven of which would accommodate high-speed fueling of commercial trucks, according to PDA records. Hernandez would sell the land proposed for development.
The project hit a snag, however, when the Idaho Transportation Department determined the developer should pay the full cost of installing a traffic signal at the I-15 southbound offramp from South Fifth Avenue, as well as infrastructure to serve the gas station.
Local attorney T.J. Budge, who represents the project's backers, said in a letter to ITD a traffic study found a signal is already warranted at the intersection, based on current peak traffic volumes. Budge argued it's unreasonable to expect Maverik to pay the full cost, which could range from $200,000 to $650,000.
Budge suggested that Maverik's share of the signal should be 13% — equal to the increase in traffic volumes that would be predicted to result from the station.
Hernandez and Meldrum then approached PDA about the possibility of sharing costs. They asked PDA to "fund as much as it can" of the signal. They also offered to get a loan of up to $200,000 to cover other costs — such as new turn lanes, telephone pole removal and new sidewalks — and to be reimbursed by the new TIF district. They estimated the TIF could generate anywhere from $293,000 to $570,000 over the next two decades.
Hernandez emphasized that the project is still in the due diligence period and is far from a sure thing.
"It is certainly what a TIF is set up for," Hernandez said. "By the definition of a TIF, this is the perfect situation."
The project faces significant hurdles. For example, Heidi Adamson, who represents the Pocatello City Council on the PDA board, acknowledged there's less appetite for creating TiF districts on the current council than in the past. Blad agreed it would likely be a close vote, with him potentially breaking a tie.
In TIF districts, property values used for calculations by the general taxing entities are frozen at the rate before development. Funds generated from improvements within the designated urban renewal boundaries — known as the increment — are diverted from the general tax rolls for a specified timeframe to repay investments in infrastructure.
Also during the board meeting, PDA approved $420,000 toward power, gas and fiber-optic infrastructure supporting a planned industrial park at the former Hoku site off of Kraft Road. The developers are operating as Portneuf Capital LLC.