A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint.
With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean to replenish the lake — has been floated before and is now being both praised and panned after resurfacing at a recent meeting of a legislative panel, which took up the idea at the urging of Lee Perry.
Perry, who spent a decade in the Utah House of Representatives until retiring in 2020, said he has been discussing critical water issues with Republican Party delegates and others as he campaigns for a seat on the Box Elder County Commission. During one of those conversations he learned that the Ruby Pipeline, a large natural gas line spanning nearly 700 miles from southwest Wyoming to southern Oregon and crossing northern Nevada and Utah, recently filed for bankruptcy.
The 42-inch-wide pipeline is still moving gas from Wyoming to customers farther west and the companies that operate it, Kinder Morgan Inc. and Pembina Pipeline Corp., have given no indication of any plans to shut it down. But should that change in light of the March 31 bankruptcy filing by the two firms’ joint venture, Ruby Pipeline LLC, Perry said the infrastructure to bring seawater to the ailing terminal lake may already be largely in place.
“If you follow the pipeline, there’s a spot where it comes right across through Park Valley, right along the northern end of the Great Salt Lake,” he said.
Adding another segment of pipeline from where it currently ends in the high desert at Malin, Oregon to the coast would be a lot less costly than building an entirely new line, he said.
However, that last leg would present significant hurdles in the natural landscape, with the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountains standing in the way, and likely political opposition.
“I don’t know if it would work. I’m not a scientist,” Perry said. “I don’t know if you could even reverse that (pipeline) and run saltwater through it, but I know 200 miles of pipeline is a lot less expensive than 800 miles.”
Critics of the pipeline idea say it ignores the more obvious and economically feasible solution of increased water conservation efforts, and would only contribute to the already existing problem of the lake’s rising salinity levels as Utah’s rapidly growing population siphons off increasingly larger shares of the freshwater rivers that feed it.
Proponents want to explore it as a possible way to stave off the negative ramifications of the declining lake level to Utah’s economy and public health, as well as the ecosystem of the lake itself.
After talking with Perry, Box Elder County commissioners expressed excitement about the prospect at a May 18 meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Scott, who also sits on the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council, said any solution that could reverse the lake’s decline would help counter a variety of problems, including dust laden with toxic heavy metals blowing into Utah’s population centers as the newly exposed lakebed dries.
That blowing dust can also settle atop the Wasatch snowpack and make it melt faster, he said, not to mention a decline in “lake effect” precipitation resulting from the drastically reduced surface area of the shallow lake as its level drops.
With concerns about rising sea levels, Scott and Perry both said a pipeline could potentially benefit people living along the coasts as well.
“If the ocean’s rising, let’s suck some water out of the ocean and help with the rising levels,” Perry said.
Commissioner Stan Summers said that with the Utah Legislature recently appropriating $40 million to study the issues surrounding the lake’s decline, it would be encouraging to see “that money actually went to something that would make a difference.
“If there’s any way we can use that pipeline to bring saltwater back to the Great Salt Lake and fill it, I think that would be an amazing thing,” Summers said.
Perry has shared the idea of repurposing the Ruby Pipeline, if it were to become available, with connections he established during his 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, saying the response has been mostly positive.
“I told them ‘I don’t know if this works, but you’re in a position to talk about it,’” he said.
The pipeline idea made its way onto the agenda at a meeting of the Utah Water Development Commission on May 17, and while the panel didn’t specifically address the possibility of using the Ruby Pipeline, some legislators expressed support for further exploration of the general concept as part of a broad search for solutions to the Great Salt Lake problem.
“It’s really an all-of-the-above option right now,” said commission Co-chair Joel Ferry, R-Corinne. “We’ve got to be doing everything we can. There’s no silver bullet to the problem we find ourselves in, and tough times are ahead.”
Perry said that while further study is needed to determine whether the pipeline concept makes sense, it represents the kind of forward thinking necessary to solve the issues facing the Great Salt Lake and Utah’s water supply in general.
“I don’t suspect this would come easily,” he said. “We need to get all the brightest minds together. … Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”