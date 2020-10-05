POCATELLO — City officials want people to know that Pocatello is “welcoming and inclusive.”
That’s why they approved a special resolution on Thursday reaffirming the city’s values of and commitment to inclusion, respect and justice.
“The City of Pocatello celebrates and values its long-standing tradition of welcoming visitors and newcomers to this beautiful valley, and creating a vibrant, diverse community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city’s economic and social life,” the resolution states.
It goes on to encourage residents to do their part in welcoming others who live in and visit the city.
Officials say Dr. Larry Gebhardt, a local resident, approached the city’s Human Relations Advisory Committee with the idea for the resolution, which was then drafted and presented to the City Council for approval.
“Since its inception, the HRAC has advocated for human and civil rights in Pocatello,” Rituraj Yadav, HRAC chair, said in a news release. “This resolution reaffirms the City’s commitment to the values of diversity and inclusion.”
Mayor Brian Blad agrees.
“From our beginning, Pocatello has always been a diverse community,” he said in the news release. “Welcoming and including everyone are part of our everyday traditions. In addition, the resolution dovetails perfectly with the City’s mission statement, which states, ‘Pocatello is a vibrant community promoting a high quality of life through innovation, growth, respect, inclusiveness and pride in who we are.’”
The complete resolution is available online at bit.ly/2ScI5rl.