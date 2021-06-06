POCATELLO — The official who oversees the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds and Portneuf Wellness Complex has resigned, according to the Bannock County Commission.
Guy Patterson turned in his resignation as manager of both Pocatello facilities on Friday and his last day on the job will be later this month, the commission said.
Patterson is leaving the job he's had for the past two years for personal reasons, the commission stated.
His annual salary was around $65,000, the commission said.
Bannock County commissioners said that Patterson's departure was a surprise, they're sorry to see him go and they support him 100 percent in his future endevors.
Patterson wasn't immediately available for comment.
The commissioners said Patterson's departure will not impact the county's July 4 festivities at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds and Portneuf Wellness Complex.
A committee is in charge of the county's July 4 festivitities and Patterson is not involved in the events being planned, the comissioners reported.
