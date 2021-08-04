UPDATE FROM BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
On August 4, 2021 at about 7:50 a.m. the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left.
At 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police Officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit.
The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle.
One of the occupants was contacted by law enforcement and at that time the suspect shot a Bingham County Detective.
The Detective was was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the Detective was hit, one of the three suspects’ body was found at the scene of the shooting and a second suspect is in custody.
The third suspect has been identified at this time we are not releasing any further information.
The investigation is being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.
Any one who may have information about this incident please call the Bingham County Dispatch center at 208-785-1234.
ORIGINAL STORY
BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County sheriff's deputy was shot on Wednesday morning in Blackfoot.
The sheriff's deputy who was wounded was rushed to the hospital following the incident and is expected to survive, authorities said. His name has not yet been released.
Police are searcing for two suspects in the shooting — a Hispanic male in a black shirt and a Native American female. If you have any information about the suspects, dial 911 immediately.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from several agencies are currently going door to door in Blackfoot searching for the suspects, who should be considered dangerous. If you spot the suspects, do not approach them under any circumstances.
The 8 a.m. shooting occurred in the area of South Shilling Avenue between Rich and Smith streets. That stretch of Shilling remains shut down while police investigate the incident.
Police said the incident began as a hit and run wreck near the Methodist church on the 100 block of South University Avenue in Blackfoot. Law enforcement officers pursued the suspect vehicle which stopped on South Shilling between Rich and Smith and the deputy was subsequently shot by one of the suspects, police said.
The suspects then fled on foot.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.