As part of a Zimmerman family tradition, six siblings along with their 29 children participated in several of the Pocatello Marathon’s races on Saturday. Many Zimmerman family members traveled from Alberta, Canada, to attend the event.
POCATELLO — While some people hit the campsites over Labor Day weekend, one family hits the course pavement of the Pocatello Marathon — a tradition that has reached its 10th year since Rita Zimmerman’s family started it back in 2012.
Zimmerman is one of six siblings who has penciled in the date of the Pocatello Marathon, marking it as a day to enjoy the races that bring together hundreds of people from all across the country and even a few dozen from outside of it.
Zimmerman’s family, which clocked in 35 members who attended the marathon on Saturday with 31 of those participating in the races, represented a good chunk of the crowd from outside of the country. Some of her siblings and their children traveled clear from Lethbridge and Cardston, Alberta, Canada, to enjoy the races, and Race Director Mike Calley explained that after Idaho and Utah, Canada ranked third in population representation for those who registered for the event.
“My husband’s family runs, and then I started running, and then my whole family started running, and it just kind of trickled down,” Zimmerman said.
“We’ve been doing it for a long time,” added Stephanie Carter, one of Zimmerman’s sisters, who is from Pocatello. “A lot of these kids were babies when we started… and everybody does something different. Some run the full, some do the half, some do 10Ks, 5Ks, we had a miler, and then some of the younger kids did the .2 (race)… so it’s a great gig.”
The Zimmermans said Calley has been a wonderful race director and they recognize the volunteers who help support the event year after year.
“Mike is awesome. We love Mike,” said Pamela Cook, another one of Zimmerman’s sisters who attended the marathon on Saturday. “I recognize tons of volunteers and they’re just gracious and kind, all of them.”
The Zimmermans weren't the only family participating in the 22nd Pocatello Marathon.
Anyone racing the half marathon on Saturday might have run alongside 11-year-old Lucas Dickerson, who ran with his father, Chuck Dickerson, and his sister, Mariah Dickerson.
Lucas, who stays in shape by mountain biking and playing soccer, explained he set a personal best half-marathon time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 10 seconds on Saturday, beating his last year’s record by 10 minutes. He was one of the youngest to participate in the race, along with his sister, 13-year-old Mariah, who completed the half marathon in 1 hour, 57 minutes and 14 seconds.
“It was really fun,” Lucas said.
Penny Parrish of Pocatello was the first woman to cross the finish line of the full marathon on Saturday while Justin Park of Sandy, Utah, was the overall winner. Parrish, who has won the women’s marathon for the past 11 years, finished at 3 hours, 3 minutes and 55 seconds, while Park, who set the course record in 2012, completed the race in 2 hours 33 minutes and 35 seconds.
Salt Lake City resident Jason Howe, who has won the race several times in the past, came in third overall with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes and 4 seconds, while Jace Owen of Rexburg took second with a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes and 5 seconds.
Retired local attorney Lowell Hawkes, who has been a supporter and participant in the Pocatello Marathon for many years, became one of the oldest participants to ever finish the full marathon at the age of 80 on Saturday, and George Calley, the 85-year-old father of the event’s race director, completed the 5K event.
Parrish, who explained Saturday's race marked her 43rd marathon and her third this year, said the event went well and she’s glad to have ran a good race.
“The volunteers are always amazing,” Parrish said. “The aid stations are perfect, the course is great, and it’s really well organized, which is huge. The race coordinators do an amazing job.”