Penny Parrish of Pocatello won the women’s category of the Pocatello Marathon for the 11th year on Saturday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — While some people hit the campsites over Labor Day weekend, one family hits the course pavement of the Pocatello Marathon — a tradition that has reached its 10th year since Rita Zimmerman’s family started it back in 2012.

Zimmerman is one of six siblings who has penciled in the date of the Pocatello Marathon, marking it as a day to enjoy the races that bring together hundreds of people from all across the country and even a few dozen from outside of it.

Family of runners

As part of a Zimmerman family tradition, six siblings along with their 29 children participated in several of the Pocatello Marathon’s races on Saturday. Many Zimmerman family members traveled from Alberta, Canada, to attend the event.
Chuck and Lucas Dickerson raced the half marathon on Saturday during the 22nd Pocatello Marathon.
Jace Owen of Rexburg, pictured, came in second after course record holder Justin Park at Saturday's Pocatello Marathon.