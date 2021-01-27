POCATELLO — Off the Rails Brewery has now been in business for a year, and the owners still haven't had any normal days to assess their baseline demand.
Before the buzz could fade from the microbrewery's grand opening in January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the owners to close their restaurant to the public and switch to carryout food and drink orders only.
A year later, customers are slowly trickling back in, and owners Steve Wright, Bill Coryell and Sterling Davie have renewed optimism that the future holds long-awaited stability.
"I think everybody is out and ready to be social a little bit more," said Justin Arias, the brewer at Off the Rails.
This Friday and Saturday, the microbrewery, located at 228 S. Main St., will celebrate its roller coaster-ride first year. The anniversary party will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both nights and will include live music. Guests will be offered a free pint of a special, hazy pale ale Arias concocted for the occasion, called Gandy Dancer, until the night's first keg is drained.
Off the Rails will plans to participate in Gate City Brewfest 2021, tentatively scheduled for June 5. The event includes several downtown bars and restaurants, where microbrews from throughout the nation are served to raise funds for Historic Downtown Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Chamber, said details of how the event will be organized have yet to be determined, and the event will take place as planned "provided that the pandemic is at a risk level that makes it acceptable to hold that kind of event."
Off the Rails is located in a former Chinese restaurant. It has 4,200 square feet of space, which Wright said is sufficient to provide space between tables to protect customers from the coronavirus.
There's also a full bar, an open kitchen, with a half wall so customers can see the cooking staff work, and brewing equipment within a fenced enclosure.
Wright said they aimed to support the local economy when the renovated the space, using local contractors and architects, and even having the chairs and tables made locally.
When they first opened, the public's enthusiastic support and positive feedback exceeded even the owners' loftiest expectations.
Wright recalled, "As we did our research on bars and restaurants, we strongly felt this was going to be supported and successful. ... I think people were very excited. Any time you can open up a new business — regardless of the type of business — in this town, people get excited and they want to support it."
Then it became clear that COVID-19 wasn't going away, and the state imposed restrictions, including forcing eateries to close their dining areas.
"It was heartbreaking," Wright said, acknowledging he and his partners wondered at times if their brewery would even survive the year.
Operating amid a pandemic forced them to be flexible and to experiment with new ways to serve their customers. For example, they expedited plans to start canning their beer, enabling customers to take some of their beverages home. Customers wanting beer to go can also bring in empty growers.
Off the Rails was the first business to take advantage of a city program created at the urging of Historic Downtown Pocatello Executive Director Stephanie Palagi. The city has allowed eateries to erect 7-foot-wide, temporary decks to serve customers in the adjacent street shoulder. Off the Rails is planning a party for when the deck returns on April 1; it will remain up through the end of October.
"People really loved it, being outside and being able to experience Main Street," Wright said. "It provided a comfort level for everybody — a unique experience."
Arias — who was the quarterback for the Idaho State University Bengals football team from 2011 through 2014 — was new to brewing when Off the Rails opened. He's found camaraderie among the area's community of brewers. A former commercial brewer who lives in the area has offered him advice, as has the brewer at Wildlife Brewing in Victor.
He said the four Pocatello Breweries also support one another. The brewery owners and staff members often stop by a competitor's establishment to sample their latest beer. When Arias needs a missing brewing ingredient, all he has to do is walk a couple of blocks to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., to borrow it.
Off the Rails has about a dozen of its own beers on tap at any given time. Some of the more popular flavors include peanut butter stout, vanilla cream ale, a hazy IPA, a breakfast stout and a lemon shandy. One local restaurant, Cafe Tuscano, 2231 E. Center St., also keeps a few Off the Rails beers on tap.
During the upcoming anniversary party, Arias said guests will be invited to participate in "beer poking." The activity involves heating the tip of a steel rod until it glows and dipping it into a beer, thereby caramelizing the sugars in the top layer of a pint to change the flavor profile. The vanilla cream ale, for example, develops a silkier mouthfeel, and the peanut butter stout tastes like s'mores.
Arias said the brewery has continued to evolve and improve, and he encouraged people who came into Off the Rails during its initial days in business but haven't been back recently to give the brewery another chance.
"We want to be a part of Old Town," said Arias, who is completing his masters of business administration degree at ISU. "We want everybody, especially the locals to be proud and say, 'Hey, that's a great brewery.'"