POCATELLO — Keeping equipment well-maintained, knowing the proper towing weight, and learning driver and operator safety from the experts — it's what folks should do before they hit Idaho's amazing backroads.
The Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Transportation Department, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are teaming up this weekend to help Idahoans stay safe off-road.
The first Pocatello OHV Safety Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday next to the Maverik convenience store at 3434 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
During the event:
— Attendees will receive expert instruction on backcountry riding of motorbikes and ATVs.
— Scales available for camp trailers. Knowing a trailer's weight is important for towing safety.
— ISP Commercial Vehicle Specialists available to talk about proper loading and towing.
— Vendors will be on site with great gear and more information on enjoying Idaho's great outdoors.
Register for classes at reced.idaho.gov.
For class instruction, bring:
— A parent or legal guardian for juvenile riders.
— Properly sized and operational OHV displaying a 2021 OHV sticker.
— DOT-approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long-sleeved shirt, long pants and over-the-ankle boots.
All are invited to come, browse and talk with the awesome vendors.