POCATELLO — A 41-year-old man whose trailer home on South Fifth Avenue was destroyed by a suspicious fire Thursday morning was arrested for allegedly throwing a piece of pipe at a responding firefighter, police said.
Police charged Eddley Michael Poston Sr., who lived in the mobile home at 4530 S. Fifth Ave., with assault on a firefighter.
"He got mad at the firefighter and threw a piece of pipe at him. The firefighter saw it coming and stepped out of the way," said Lt. John Walker.
Walker said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
"It's a suspicious fire and it's being investigated," Walker said.
The fire in the trailer park located just south of Ross Park was reported at about 11 a.m. A woman who has not been identified by authorities was inside the home at the time of the fire and was burned before exiting the home, police said.
She was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Authorities said her burns were not serious.