A Wednesday New York Times report ranked both Pocatello and Rexburg among the communities of greatest concern amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Rexburg ranked No. 1 on a chart of U.S. cities in which the outbreak is currently the worst, just ahead of Bismarck, North Dakota. According to the New York Times, Rexburg is averaging 142.3 daily cases per 100,000 people during the past two weeks.
Twin Falls ranks 19th on the list of communities with the worst current outbreaks, averaging 77.7 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The New York Times ranks Pocatello ninth on its list of communities "where there may be bad news ahead." The report finds Pocatello's new cases increased by 216 per 100,000 during the most recent week compared with the preceding week.
Rexburg was also ranked No. 11 on the newspaper's list of metro areas that have had the highest cumulative case rates since the start of the outbreak, with 58.3 cases per 1,000 residents.