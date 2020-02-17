Emergency units are responding to numerous crashes on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho.
The wrecks were continuously occurring Monday evening on Interstate 15 in areas south as well as north of Pocatello because of icy road conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather alert on Monday night warning motorists about the very slick road conditions.
The weather service said light snow is resulting in icy conditions on roads in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone areas.
State police said none of the Southeast Idaho wrecks have resulted in injuries. But further details on the crashes have not yet been released.
