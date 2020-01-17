The following East Idaho school districts and schools have cancelled all classes for Friday because of the snowstorm currently hitting the region:
Jefferson School District 251
Blackfoot School District 55
Idaho Falls School District 91
American Falls School District 381
Aberdeen School District 58
Bonneville School District 93
Gem Prep: Pocatello
Pocatello Community Charter School
Taylor's Crossing Charter School
Hope Lutheran School
White Pine Charter School and STEM Academy
Holy Rosary Catholic School
American Heritage Charter School
Lighthouse Montessori School
Snake River Montessori School
Students in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have no classes Friday due to a professional development day for faculty and staff.