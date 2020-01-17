School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
Associated Press file photo

The following East Idaho school districts and schools have cancelled all classes for Friday because of the snowstorm currently hitting the region:

Jefferson School District 251

Blackfoot School District 55

Idaho Falls School District 91

American Falls School District 381

Aberdeen School District 58

Bonneville School District 93

Gem Prep: Pocatello

Pocatello Community Charter School

Taylor's Crossing Charter School

Hope Lutheran School

White Pine Charter School and STEM Academy

Holy Rosary Catholic School

American Heritage Charter School

Lighthouse Montessori School

Snake River Montessori School

Students in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have no classes Friday due to a professional development day for faculty and staff.

