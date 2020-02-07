Last fiscal year, prosecutors in Idaho filed charges in more cases involving sexual abuse against children than in any other year since the state began tracking that data, but officials aren’t sure what caused the increase.
Prosecutors filed 696 sexual abuse cases in fiscal year 2019. That’s an increase of 103 cases from the year prior, and it’s the highest number of cases filed since the report was first completed in 1990, according to an annual report to the Idaho Legislature, filed jointly by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General and Gov. Brad Little’s office.
Additionally, in fiscal year 2019, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare received 660 reports of child sexual abuse. That’s an increase of 121 reported cases, or 22%, from fiscal year 2018.
“We do not know whether these high numbers can be attributed to Idaho’s growing population, whether societal factors are somehow contributing to more sexual abuse of children, or whether there are other factors of which we are not aware,” according to a letter from Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, included with the report.
The report defines “sexual abuse cases” as those cases in which prosecutors charge a person with one of a number of crimes against children, including sexual exploitation of a child, lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 years old, and possession of sexually exploitative material. Throughout much of the last decade, there were fewer than 600 such cases filed in the state every year, and many years saw fewer than 500 sexual abuse cases filed in the state. The last time more than 600 cases were filed in a given year was in fiscal year 2009, when prosecutors filed 669 cases.
Ada County, Idaho's most populous county, saw the most case filings, with prosecutors there filing 155 sexual abuse cases. Canyon and Kootenai counties, the next most populous, had the second and third highest number of cases filed, with 111 and 60 cases filed, respectively.
The report doesn’t just examine data on cases in which prosecutors charged an adult with a sexual crime against a child — it includes information about juvenile cases as well. While prosecutors in Idaho filed 497 sexual abuse cases against adults in fiscal year 2019, they also filed 199 petitions against juveniles as well. Ada County, for instance, saw 101 cases filed against adults, and 54 against juveniles; in Canyon County, 94 adults were charged in sexual abuse cases, as compared to 17 juveniles.
In 286 of the 497 cases prosecutors filed against adults, they charged a person with lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16 years old — a felony requiring a person to actually have physical contact with a child. It’s punishable by up to life in prison.
Additionally, the report examined information about people leaving prison after they’d served time for a sexual abuse offense. Of that population, the vast majority, or 246, were released in the last fiscal year after they’d served the entirety of their sentence. The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted parole to 13 people who had served time in prison for a sex crime against children.