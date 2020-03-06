BOISE – The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the March Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2020 water year.
February brought less than normal precipitation across most of Idaho. Several SNOTEL stations in the Wood River basin in the south-central part of the state set new record lows for monthly precipitation.
Daniel Tappa, Supervisory Hydrologist with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, noted that the numerous cloudless nights in February helped keep temperatures down, which has helped to preserve the snowpack Idaho does have. “You can get daily conditions updates on the Real-Time Conditions page from the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey web page.”
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggest an increased likelihood for above normal precipitation in early March, which would certainly be welcomed across south-central Idaho as streamflow forecasts in Wood and Lost basins are 20 to 60% of normal. Water shortages in these same areas are becoming a concern for the 2020 irrigation season.
For information on specific basins, streams, and reservoirs, please view the full report online at March Water Supply Outlook Report.