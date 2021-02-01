POCATELLO — Local businessmen are making progress on their plans to turn the defunct Hoku polysilicon plant into a robust industrial park.
Partners of Portneuf Capital — LD Barthlome and Chad Hansen, both Soda Springs natives — on Monday announced through local commercial real estate broker Don Zebe of Colliers International that the 68-acre site off of Kraft Road has been renamed the River Park Complex.
Zebe said Portneuf Capital has worked tirelessly since acquiring the property from the Pocatello Development Authority for $1.25 million in December 2019 to install necessary infrastructure for converting the plant into a large industrial complex and has already landed one tenant that will occupy 57,000 square feet of space.
“It has been a long and involved process,” Hansen said in a Monday news release. “Cleaning up the aftermath of the Hoku failure was no small task, but we are poised to redevelop this property to create business opportunities that will impact the entire region. One of the things we wanted to accomplish early on was to rebrand the facility.”
In addition to the purchase price, Portneuf Capital also paid off $430,000 in back taxes on the property in December 2019.
Hoku Materials broke ground on a $700 million polysilicon plant in 2007. The plant, which never opened and long sat idle before the Portneuf Capital acquisition, had become a regional symbol of missed economic opportunity. Hoku Materials also completed its bankruptcy, first filed in July 2013, this past October.
Monday’s announcement from Portneuf Capital signaled the first real steps to revitalize the failed Hoku endeavor.
Zebe declined to provide specific details about the first tenant of the complex, but said it’s aligned within the technology sector and occupies two buildings, one 45,000-square-foot space and another at 12,000 square feet. Currently, the complex features two vacant spaces that are available, a 55,000-square-foot space and another that’s 134,000 square feet.
”We are extremely excited about the River Park Complex,” Zebe said. “The fact we were able to bring a long-term tenant to the complex who leased 57,000 square feet of office space as well as research and development space in two buildings at the complex before it was ready for market confirmed to us that this will definitely become a successful project.”
Zebe added that this single tenant is projected to bring approximately 80 new, high-paying jobs to the Gate City area by the end of this year. According to the request for proposal Portneuf Capital partners provided the Pocatello Development Authority in October 2019 before purchasing the Hoku site, the River Park Complex is estimated to create up to 1,500 jobs in the first two years.
Portneuf Capital and Zebe are currently in discussions with several potential tenants to fill the remaining approximately 200,000 square feet of space. Zebe also said Portneuf Capital is ready to entertain build-to-suit projects at the complex.
Portneuf Capital worked with Pocatello’s engineering department in July 2020 to change the name of the street leading to the facility off of Kraft Road from Hoku Way to River Park Way, which paved the way for the rebranding of the entire project site.
Hansen, Barthlome and another partner — Darren Miller, a Pocatello High School graduate — have led the efforts to bring substantial investment to the complex, said Zebe, adding that additional work is being done to market the project and further the complex’s overall strategic plan.
Zebe said MiaCate Kennedy I, the recently hired CEO of Bannock Development Corp., believes this project has the potential to be a premier business park that could easily attract high-tech companies to this area.
“The whole complex adds a dimension to our area that is often only seen in larger cities,” Kennedy said in the Monday news release. “The complex will complement future residential and mixed-use growth and has exactly what many companies are looking for. The complex boasts a power substation on site with redundant power sources, so it has all the power and internet infrastructure necessary to attract many companies.”
Barthlome also credited many local leaders, contractors and others for helping make this transformation possible.
”We are grateful for all those at the City, the Pocatello Development Authority, Bannock Development, the local utilities, and so many local contractors who have helped us on this massive undertaking,” Barthlome said in the news release. “We are way ahead of schedule and beyond even our expectations on this project. We’ve been working hard to clean up the site and get it ready for further expansion. This is a unique project — there really is nothing like it in the area.”