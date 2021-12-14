Leery of tasting a hard cider crafted from quince, a curious customer asked for advice from Emily Mason, owner of Cedar Draw Cider.
“It tastes a bit floral like an intense pear but with tropical notes like a guava,” said Mason, who crafted the beverage at her cidery near Buhl in southeastern Idaho. The business includes a processing facility and tasting room.
“It’s one of our best-sellers,” Mason said.
She named it War Worthy because “quince is a little-known ancient fruit rumored to be the golden apple that sparked the Trojan War.”
Mason buys quinces from Symms Fruit Ranch in southwestern Idaho.
“It’s not a mainstream fruit for many people,” Mason said. “It’s well-known among Basque people because they cultivated quinces to make a traditional thick jelly called membrillo.”
Mason is among a growing number of Idaho entrepreneurs crafting artisanal hard ciders from locally grown fruit to slake the thirst of an increasing number of devotees.
“Hard ciders are growing in popularity because they appeal to both beer and wine drinkers as well as those who aren’t because there are so many different styles and flavors of cider,” she said.
Hard ciders are as diverse as their makers who develop recipes with various varieties of apple juice as a base, numerous types of yeasts, and diverse aging times in wooden, glass or stainless steel containers. Most hard ciders have 4.5% to 7% alcohol by volume.
Since Emily and her husband, John, served their first handcrafted hard cider from a keg in 2019, they have increased inventory steadily.
“We’re making about 5,000 gallons a year,” said Mason, who recently quit her job as a registered nurse to focus fulltime on the cidery.
Nationwide, hard craft ciders are blossoming in popularity. Last year, hard cider sales increased 11 percent and amounted to $494.4 million, according to Chicago-based Information Resources Inc.
Idaho has more than a dozen hard cideries with tap rooms featuring prize-winning, locally made ciders and international imports. Sales surge at the holidays.
In its December Discover Box, the Northwest Cider Association selected two Idaho hard ciders to include in its monthly package sent to subscribers nationwide.
“We’re excited our Spice Queen cider with cardamom was one of six ciders that are featured,” Mason said.
The other Idaho cider is Cranberry Crosscut from Meriwether Cider Co. in the Treasure Valley.
Before launching her business, Mason was a cider hobbyist, making batches at home for family and friends. They encouraged her to launch a commercial cidery.
She has developed more than a dozen recipes. Her Sour Empress is an Italian plum cider. The Cherry Bakewell relies on Santa Ana cherries and has “a burst of cherry followed by a light almond finish.”
The Wickson Vixen is Mason’s personal favorite.
“I use crabapples from our orchard, fermented with an English cider yeast and aged for six months,” she said. “If you haven’t had cider from non-dessert apples you’re in for a treat.”
Meriwether Cider reaps awards
Since opening in 2016 in the Treasure Valley, the Leadbetters – parents Gig and Ann and daughters Kate and Molly — have perfected prize-winning hard cider recipes at their business, Meriwether Cider Co. It was named for the famed explorer Meriwether Lewis, a distant relative on Ann’s side of the family.
Their ciders have won more than two dozen awards at contests nationwide including the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competitions.
One of their specialty ciders for Christmas and New Year’s is called “… And Everything Nice.”
“It’s a pumpkin spice cider that has all of those beautiful holiday spices in it,” said Molly, media and marketing manager.
The Leadbetters make about 35,000 gallons a year at their production facility in Garden City with Gig developing the recipes.
“That amount has held pretty steady for the past couple of years, but we are seeing an increase in traffic at our two locations year over year,” Molly said.
To keep up with demand, they have 20 taps at the Cider House in downtown Boise and 13 taps at their taproom in Garden City.
Some longtime clients were once hesitant to taste hard cider.
“My favorite comments are from skeptics who realize they actually enjoy craft ciders,” Molly said. “It’s such a pleasure to hear that people’s eyes and worlds have been opened to a new craft beverage, and that we were the ones who did that.”
The Leadbetters select names that are as entertaining as their recipes. Cherry Thyme Bomb is tart and sweet and steeped in thyme. Wake Up and Dance is a semi-dry cider made with lemon and a blend of black tea to provide caffeinated energy. Aged in a gin barrel for six months, Dry Humor is “tart and oaky with hints of cardamom and juniper.”
Gig points out the rich history of hard cider in the United States.
“By the 18th century Americans in New England were fermenting 300,000 gallons of cider a year, but by the end of Prohibition, hard cider had almost vanished,” he said.
Highpoint Cider, New England style
In eastern Idaho, brothers Andrew and Alex Perez launched Highpoint Cider in April because they craved the hard cider of their New England roots.
“Hard cider was once the most popular beverage in colonial America because it was safer to drink than water,” Andrew said. “Everyone made their own.”
Consumption declined due to the Temperance Movement and Prohibition. But it is making a modern comeback.
“In the West, it’s a relatively new beverage like craft beers were years ago,” Andrew said. “It scratches the same itch as craft beers.”
Weary of the corporate world, the New Hampshire natives quit their jobs and relocated to Jackson, Wyoming several years ago.
With an undergraduate degree in biochemistry, Andrew relied on his hard science expertise to experiment with hard cider recipes at home in 5-gallon batches. He varied the types of apple juices, yeasts, and fermentation periods.
After about two years and 250 attempts, he had perfected recipes for the company’s signature ciders named for local ski culture and their move from their New England roots — Transplant, Spur, and Tram-line.
“Spur is infused with ginger for a little kick,” Andrew said, “while Tram-line is citrusy with hops, and the Transplant is a semi-dry New England style.”
Confident of their product, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the year-long construction of their processing plant and adjacent tap room in Victor. In April, they sold their first ciders.
“Response has been positive,” Andrew said. “We sold everything we made for the summer tourist season. People like that it’s low in sugar with apple-forward flavor.”
With a maximum production of 6,000 gallons per month, they plan to start selling in local restaurants, bars and supermarkets.