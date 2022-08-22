EcoFlight

An EcoFlight tour flies over some existing wind turbines July 21, 2021, during a Lava Ridge Wind proposal tour flight near Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN/TIMES-NEWS

SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho.

With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.