Regional grain industry experts say several factors are aligning to make wheat an increasingly attractive option for Idaho farmers to plant this spring.
Spring barley is also looking good to the state's farmers.
Russia and Ukraine are often described as the "breadbasket of Europe," accounting for more than a quarter of the world's wheat. That wheat may be off the table following Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the stiff global economic sanctions imposed on Russia.
Even before the invasion, wheat prices were climbing due to a short 2021 crop and global demand that continues to set records every year, explained Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission. Wheat futures have been volatile but are still up more than 50 percent since the start of the year.
Furthermore, the combination of major gains in crop production costs and water scarcity following a dry winter could lead farmers to choose wheat, which requires less water, fertilizer and other inputs than some other rotation options, Chumrau said.
Idaho farmers have already increased their fall wheat planted acreage by 7 percent, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Chumrau anticipates spring wheat acreage will also make at least a small uptick from the 510,000 acres planted in the spring of 2021, which was flat compared with the prior year.
"Here in Idaho there's a pretty steady crop rotation. We never expect to see a huge spike from year to year," Chumrau said.
Chumrau said all classes of wheat are now priced at more than $10 per bushel. Chumrau said hard white wheat contracts are especially attractive right now, and she anticipates more hard white spring wheat will be planted.
"They're prices we haven't seen very often," Chumrau said, noting prices of other commodities are also up. "We have fundamentals plus a political uncertainty that will likely support prices for the near future."
Chumrau believes some farmers may be more comfortable with wheat because of rising input prices, as wheat is a relatively efficient crop to raise. Fuel costs, for example, are breaking records, due in part to recent sanctions on Russian oil.
"I'm hearing the input costs overall are up about 200 percent compared to last year," Chumrau said. "Farmers aren't benefitting from high prices as much as they would be otherwise."
In Chumrau's opinion, water availability, however, could be the single greatest motivator for farmers to plant spring wheat.
"We started December and January with a really good water situation and we were feeling really optimistic; then the weather pattern changed," Chumrau said. "Especially southern and eastern Idaho are well below normal."
Many of the factors that have made wheat a good option also apply to spring barley. Idaho Falls farmer Marc Thiel made the decision last fall to go bigger on barley this spring.
Following a down year for barley production, malting companies were out early last all with enticing contracts. Idaho planted 520,000 acres of barley in 2021, down 10,000 acres from the prior year. Though Idaho remained the nation's top producing barley state in 2021, its total production for the year fell 21 percent from 2020, according to USDA-NASS.
"I think the best hedge against input costs is barley. These barley contracts, they've got them at really attractive prices," Thiel said. "And (barley) takes way less fertilizer and way less water."
Thiel said Anheuser-Busch was recently offering barley contracts at $8.88 per bushel — a great price, Thiel said, given the potential savings in input costs to raise the crop.
Thiel estimates wheat uses half to 60 percent of the water as potatoes. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, he estimated his cash plus his non-cash costs to raise wheat at $850 per acre, compared with roughly $2,700 per acre for potatoes.
Barley is even more efficient. He estimates he can raise barley with 60 percent of the fertilizer as a protein wheat crop and 80 percent of the water.
"We're not going to make the killing people think we're making because of input prices. Good Lord, all classes of fertilizer are $1,000 per ton," Thiel said. "In this input environment, they're going to have to have that spud price up there."
Ben Eborn, owner of North American Potato Market News, also anticipates a slight shift toward wheat, though he noted fresh potato prices are also up and processed potato contracts will likely be up considerably.
He's seen modeling suggesting that planted potato acres will be down by 1 to 2 percent from last spring. That's significant given that potato acres usually rise following a strong year with fresh prices, and even a minor change in spud acres can have major pricing ramifications.
"With input costs as high as they are and it's hard to get fertilizer right now and in Idaho it's hard to get water, it would be pretty tempting to plant wheat. It's a ton less risk and less capital," Eborn said.
Since December, Washington State University agricultural economist Randy Fortenbery said the cash prices farmers are offered for wheat delivery haven't kept pace with the volatile future's prices, which he said have been changing by 30 cents to 50 cents per day.
"We're seeing some very wild swings. Today the soft red wheat futures price is up 75 to 80 cents. Last week it was down 80 cents," Fortenbery said during a recent interview.
Fortenbery explained disruptions in natural gas supplies could lead farmers in the Dakotas to shift away from corn and spring wheat toward oilseeds, which can be raised with less nitrogen fertilizer, produced from natural gas.
Fortenbery is also anticipating an increase in canola and pulse production in parts of Washington. Canola prices are heavily influenced by soy bean prices, and Argentina — a major soy producer — is expected to have a weak crop. Furthermore, Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower seed, which competes with soybeans. Pulse crops will likely be attractive, in part, because they fix nitrogen in the soil and can save farmers on synthetic fertilizer costs.
"I do think we'll see an increase in spring wheat acres," Fortenbery added. "We already saw an increase in winter wheat."