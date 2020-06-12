POCATELLO — The Northgate Interchange Public Private Partnership has another piece of hardware for the mantle.
During the Association of Idaho Cities’ virtual 2020 annual conference, the group honored the project with a City Achievement Award in the Economic & Community Development category.
The City Achievement Awards highlight initiatives that focus on “improving the quality of life, solving a community problem, reducing the cost of government or increasing city services with a minimal additional dollar outlay.” Project partners on the Northgate Interchange included Millennial Development, the Idaho Transportation Department, Bannock County, and the City of Chubbuck.
Earlier this year, the project earned a Technical & Management Innovation Award from the American Public Works Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.
“Again, we’re thankful to be recognized for the hard work and collaboration it took to get the project completed,” said Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director. “We’re looking forward to seeing this asset serve the area for years to come.”
Overall, the bridge is 174 feet long and just over 100 feet wide. In the first month of being open, an average of 4,000 cars per day were using the interchange, according to numbers from the Idaho Transportation Department.