LOGAN, Utah — A northern Utah man was arrested on Thursday after a SWAT standoff in Millville that he reportedly live-streamed on Facebook, authorities said.
Richard Alexander Oritz, 30, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree stalking, third-degree distribution of pornographic material and third-degree “transport weapon/ammo/etc — secure areas or facility” in addition to multiple misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of harassment in Millville, which is about five miles south of Logan.
The alleged victim told law enforcement for the past month she had been harassed and sent death threats by Ortiz. Ortiz had attempted to contact the victim nearly 60 times over the course of two days, law enforcement reports.
The Thursday incident began when Ortiz left an unprovoked offering of “Starbucks coffee and a bacon egg and cheese biscuit” on the hood of the alleged victim’s vehicle.
The victim told Oritiz via text she didn’t want the breakfast items and he wasn’t welcome because he had left “used needles” at the home prior to that. Ortiz returned to the home after being made aware that police had been contacted.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said Ortiz never made it inside the home due to the efforts from alleged victim to barricade the home. Bartschi said a deputy helped the alleged victim exit the home from a rear exit.
“She did a great job of staying away from him,” Bartschi said.
Ortiz surrendered and was arrested nearly 25 minutes after negotiations ended and SWAT pulled away, Bartschi said. There was concern Ortiz was armed and potentially dangerous to himself or other people.
“He had made threats to have us harm him,” Bartschi said.
Threats were sent via text message to the alleged victim, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states, Ortiz faulted the victim for his potential to do “something really stupid,” like a high-speed chase and subsequent violence as well as being killed by law enforcement.
The affidavit states Ortiz had sent the alleged victim photos and videos of his genitalia. Deputies found a baggie with a white residue in Ortiz’s pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, Ortiz live-streamed the incident on Facebook.
Formal charges are pending.