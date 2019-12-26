A northern Utah man accused of breaking into and damaging the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made his first appearance in court on Thursday.
According to documents filed in 1st District Court, Peter Abraham Ambrose has been charged with burglary, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. He was declared indigent and provided a public defender.
Police allege Ambrose broke into the Logan Temple on Christmas Eve and used an ax to damage property. According to a press release from Logan City Police Department, he told police he was upset because it was Christmas, he couldn’t see his children and LDS girls would not date him.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ambrose allegedly damaged artificial plants, paintings and curtains. A fire extinguisher was set off on furniture and flooring and used to damage a door vent in the building. The ax was found stuck in the wall behind a smashed mirror.
Police eventually found Ambrose in a locked room. He came out willingly and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
Ambrose is scheduled for a continued initial appearance on Dec. 30.