Northern Utah experienced a major earthquake and several aftershocks Wednesday morning.
No damage was immediately reported in areas along the Utah-Idaho border, but there are reports of scattered damage in the Salt Lake City area and the city's international airport has been closed. Some flights are currently being diverted from Salt Lake City's airport to Pocatello Regional Airport. Idaho Falls was also among the cities to take on some of the diverted flights.
Three planes carrying around 150 total passengers total, landed in Idaho Falls Regional Airport early Wednesday morning. Airport assistant director Jayme Verish said the majority of the passengers were waiting in the terminal to see how quickly the Salt Lake City airport would be able to reopen and begin accepting flights again.
"Right now we're playing a waiting game to see how the situation develops down in Salt Lake," Verish said.
The University of Utah Seismic Station reported that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit northern Utah's Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, shaking homes throughout northern Utah as well as in Southeast Idaho. There have been no reports of damage in Southeast Idaho from the quake.
The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City, and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of any injuries.
The Salt Lake City Temple suffered minor damages. Angel Moroni lost his trumpet as a result of the 5.7 quake.
More than 20 aftershocks hit after the initial earthquake, with the strongest measured at 4.4.
The Cache County Sheriff's Office in northern Utah tweeted it has protocols in place following an earthquake, but no emergencies have arisen locally.
"We have checked infrastructures and we can we report we have found no damage at this time and everything appears normal," the sheriff's office reported. "Updates will be provided as needed. Stay safe."
Many northern Utah residents reported feeling the temblor, some dramatically.
In Salt Lake City, the quake sent spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocked out power in places and brought the city's light rail system to a halt.
About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said Rocky Mountain Power.
It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.
The Post Register and Herald Journal contributed to this report.